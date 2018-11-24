Autohome Inc (ATHM) Receives $87.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. CLSA set a $95.00 target price on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Autohome by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Autohome by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHM opened at $73.32 on Friday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

