ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $25,571.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00738959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00014487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001568 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00012219 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,203,700 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

