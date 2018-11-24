Arch Coal (ARCH) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Coal from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. MKM Partners set a $126.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $101.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $82.12 on Friday. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Arch Coal by 0.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,266,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arch Coal by 16.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Coal by 1,083.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arch Coal by 13.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Coal by 4.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

