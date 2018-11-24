Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) versus Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) Financial Analysis

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and Bion Environmental Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.38%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Bion Environmental Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Bion Environmental Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $4.03 million 5.05 -$15.70 million ($6.86) -0.62 Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Bion Environmental Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Bion Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -645.18% -302.21% -92.09% Bion Environmental Technologies N/A N/A -4,912.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -4.34, indicating that its stock price is 534% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats Bion Environmental Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaboration with Dow AgroSciences to develop and commercialize enhanced wheat quality trait. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solution to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. The company focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Crestone, Colorado.

