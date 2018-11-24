ARC Resources Ltd (AETUF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

ARC Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:AETUF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of AETUF opened at $7.85 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

