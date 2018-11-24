Analyzing Eldorado Gold (EGO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Eldorado Gold does not pay a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $391.41 million 1.23 -$9.93 million $0.02 30.34 Wheaton Precious Metals $843.22 million 8.35 $57.70 million $0.63 25.16

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Gold. Wheaton Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eldorado Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 4 4 2 0 1.80 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.13, indicating a potential upside of 85.40%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.04%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold -35.17% -0.27% -0.20% Wheaton Precious Metals 33.64% 5.14% 4.31%

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Eldorado Gold on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

