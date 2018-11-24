Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (SGE) Target Price at $663.45

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 641.88 ($8.39).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGE shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays downgraded The Sage Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

LON:SGE traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 576.40 ($7.53). 9,068,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 613 ($8.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 825.20 ($10.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a GBX 10.85 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.65.

In related news, insider Donald H. Brydon purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £113,300 ($148,046.52).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc provides business management software and services for small and medium sized companies. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. The company serves business owners, bookkeepers, and finance directors.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.