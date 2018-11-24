Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Target Price at $6,883.75

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,884.71 ($89.96).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,650 ($99.96) price target (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,800 ($114.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,850 ($76.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,647 ($86.85) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,562 ($72.68) and a one year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($105.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

