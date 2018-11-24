Analysts Set County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) Target Price at $28.33

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,837.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Strs Ohio raised its position in County Bancorp by 37.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in County Bancorp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in County Bancorp by 58.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in County Bancorp by 68.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $21.10 on Monday. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $144.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

