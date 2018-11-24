Analysts Set Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Price Target at $33.67

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In other Core-Mark news, VP Christopher Hobson sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $178,602.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6,293.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 650.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 633,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 609,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,565,000 after purchasing an additional 405,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 483.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 477,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 395,565 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.