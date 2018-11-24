Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.68 Million

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $104.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the lowest is $101.80 million. Duluth reported sales of $83.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $575.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.30 million to $581.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $671.92 million, with estimates ranging from $661.30 million to $688.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.56 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Duluth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duluth to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 81,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.17. Duluth has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Pugliese sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $812,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 770,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,033,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $115,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,830 shares of company stock worth $1,726,349. 70.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,698,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after buying an additional 366,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 325,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,911,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

