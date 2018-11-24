Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (AAPL) to Post $4.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.62 and the highest is $4.95. Apple reported earnings of $3.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $16.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $172.29. 23,623,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,608,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $868.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,005 shares of company stock valued at $104,764,873. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 123.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 30.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 146,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after buying an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

