Analysts Expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. ANGI Homeservices posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.57 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $371,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $503,233.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth $350,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $279,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth $135,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 223,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -79.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.20. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

