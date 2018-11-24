Analog Devices (ADI) PT Raised to $105.00 at B. Riley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by B. Riley to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.10.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $262,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,450 shares of company stock worth $8,805,549. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.