Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $16,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. DFT Energy LP increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. DFT Energy LP now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

APC stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $89.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

