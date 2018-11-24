Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 358,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,063. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.19. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.