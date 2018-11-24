Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Holdings Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,723,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.
AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.
