Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.38.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.79 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

