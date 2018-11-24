American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT) Declares $0.85 Monthly Dividend

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.853 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$115.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.77 million.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.
