American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.853 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$115.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.77 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/american-hotel-income-properties-reit-lp-hot-declares-0-85-monthly-dividend.html.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.