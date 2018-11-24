Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 55.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 606,481 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,550,000 after buying an additional 1,169,447 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,465,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,286,000 after buying an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,725,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after buying an additional 1,238,955 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Allison Transmission by 27.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,717,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,326,000 after purchasing an additional 794,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Allison Transmission by 117.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,240,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,258 shares during the period.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 90.71% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 111,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $5,770,232.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,133 shares in the company, valued at $20,714,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $228,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,724 shares of company stock worth $19,561,946. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $50.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $55.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

