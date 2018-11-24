Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.09.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $123.41. 65,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,425. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $393.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

In other news, President John Redmond purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.42 per share, with a total value of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,787,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 98.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 14.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 48.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

