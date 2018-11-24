Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Alkermes worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,196,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,204,000 after purchasing an additional 881,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,037,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 707,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALKS opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -92.81 and a beta of 1.61. Alkermes Plc has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALKS. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

In other news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $42,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $124,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

