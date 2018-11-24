Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target Cut to $343.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $343.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.20.

Align Technology stock opened at $218.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $188.57 and a 52-week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

