Align Technology (ALGN) Price Target Cut to $343.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $343.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.20.
Align Technology stock opened at $218.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $188.57 and a 52-week high of $398.88.
In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $3,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.
