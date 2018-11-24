AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,619 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of AGNC Investment worth $30,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,469,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,315,000 after acquiring an additional 302,074 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 393,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 281,733 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $129,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Larry K. Harvey bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.10.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/agnc-investment-corp-agnc-shares-bought-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.