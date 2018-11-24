Adobe Inc (ADBE) Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $297.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.55.

ADBE stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $165.68 and a twelve month high of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,875,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adobe Inc (ADBE) Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/adobe-inc-adbe-position-increased-by-eagle-asset-management-inc.html.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.