Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 138,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 91,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 110,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

In related news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,133,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,297 shares of company stock valued at $14,018,743. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

