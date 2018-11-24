971 Shares in Raytheon (RTN) Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

