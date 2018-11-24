8,944 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $1,226,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 101,576 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $24.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 74,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 41,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,249,192.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,977.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,597 shares of company stock worth $3,982,297 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.28%. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

