8,373 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,009,000 after purchasing an additional 270,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,254,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,240,000 after purchasing an additional 195,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.50 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $2,348,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

