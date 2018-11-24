$794.55 Million in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post sales of $794.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $791.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $796.58 million. Synopsys reported sales of $696.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 539,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,115. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $80.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,899,000 after purchasing an additional 58,870 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

