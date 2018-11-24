5,105 Shares in Andeavor (ANDV) Acquired by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 4.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,251,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at about $154,009,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 9,275.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 772,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,271,000 after purchasing an additional 763,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 737,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Andeavor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

ANDV opened at $153.50 on Friday. Andeavor has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $163.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Andeavor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.73.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $8,223,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255,452 shares in the company, valued at $195,524,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $916,221.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,925,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Andeavor Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

