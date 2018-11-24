$4.91 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post sales of $4.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 391%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 million to $11.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.18 million, with estimates ranging from $47.75 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,578.24% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $350.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Anand Mehra purchased 372,093 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman purchased 7,100 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,398. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 839.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

