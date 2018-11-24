35,441 Shares in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRP. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter worth $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 174.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 339.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. CLSA cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ctrip.Com International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Shares of CTRP opened at $26.22 on Friday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

