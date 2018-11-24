30,634 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,869,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $92.15 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.92 and a twelve month high of $110.15.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

