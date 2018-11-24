1st Tr NASDAQ A/UT COM (QABA) Stake Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ A/UT COM (BMV:QABA) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr NASDAQ A/UT COM were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ A/UT COM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ A/UT COM by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ A/UT COM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ A/UT COM by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ A/UT COM by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

BMV QABA opened at $49.02 on Friday. 1st Tr NASDAQ A/UT COM has a 52-week low of $845.17 and a 52-week high of $1,062.00.

