12,302 Shares in Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Beigene by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 365.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $4,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares in the company, valued at $23,387,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,622 shares of company stock worth $8,150,376 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Beigene in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.75 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

BGNE opened at $136.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.76. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

