101,738 Shares in Welltower Inc (WELL) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,648,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,663,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MED increased their price target on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

NYSE WELL opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

