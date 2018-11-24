$1.57 EPS Expected for Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Michael Kors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Michael Kors reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michael Kors will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Michael Kors.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Michael Kors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Michael Kors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $74.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michael Kors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

In other news, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $12,187,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $435,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,516 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,667. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 143.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,216 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 636,995 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Michael Kors in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,484 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 42.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,453 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $124,399,000 after buying an additional 539,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Michael Kors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 535,304 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Michael Kors stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 1,452,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,751. Michael Kors has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

