$0.59 EPS Expected for Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.55. Electronics For Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electronics For Imaging.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFII traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,069. Electronics For Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFII. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the third quarter worth about $18,391,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth about $13,573,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth about $12,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Electronics For Imaging by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,653,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after purchasing an additional 303,845 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Electronics For Imaging by 16.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,049,000 after purchasing an additional 226,062 shares during the period.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

