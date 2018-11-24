-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lilis Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Lilis Energy reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilis Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lilis Energy.

Get Lilis Energy alerts:

Separately, Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lilis Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of LLEX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,408. Lilis Energy has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilis Energy (LLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.