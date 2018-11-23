Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 32,470 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,470 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,536 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,201,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,636,000 after purchasing an additional 51,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,479 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,221,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $303,908,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $111.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 32,470 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/23/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-sells-32470-shares-of-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.