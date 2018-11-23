Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,592 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $24,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 41,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,318. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

