Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 66,867 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 516,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Trimble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 91,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 151,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $63,774.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,499.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Merit E. Janow sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,244,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,534 shares of company stock worth $1,550,767. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,532. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.45. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.12 million. Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

