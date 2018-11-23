Zacks: Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 203 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Sunday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 136,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.12.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

