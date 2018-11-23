Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WD-40 (WDFC) to Hold

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Get WD-40 alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.67.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $113.15 and a 1-year high of $184.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stanley Sewitch, Jr. sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $354,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,004,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,634. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.