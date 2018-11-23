Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pool (POOL) to “Buy”

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. In fact, third-quarter 2018 marked the 33rd consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth for Pool. Top-line growth can be primarily attributed to improved performance of its base business. Notably, the company should continue benefiting in the near term, backed by base business sales growth and favorable trends in the housing market. Pool also raised its full-year guidance. In addition, continuous growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is a major positive. The company’s leading market share position and opportunistic expansion strategies position it well for revenue growth. Nonetheless, seasonality of Pool’s business and macroeconomic headwinds due to expanded global presence create headwinds.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.40.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Pool has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $175.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $1,641,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,737.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 5,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total transaction of $939,627.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

