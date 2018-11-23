Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $82.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dunkin’ Brands’ have outperformed the industry in the past year. We expect the company to tread on the growth trajectory after it posted better-than-expected third quarter 2018 results. Earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but also grew 69.4% and 6% respectively from the year ago quarter. The top line improved primarily owing to a rise in royalty income from system-wide sales growth and an increase in advertising fees and related income. The company has also raised the 2018 guidance for adjusted earnings given its robust sales building and refranchising efforts. Earnings estimate for the current year has also increased over the past 30 days. However, high costs of operations and stiff competition continues to be potential headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.68. 87,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,208. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $350.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $139,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 524,591 shares of company stock worth $38,151,848. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 107,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

