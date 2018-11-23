Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have increased and outpaced the industry in a year, driven by the company’s positive surprise streak. We are upbeat on the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2019 performance, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year. Notably, comparable retail segment net sales increased for the fourth quarter in row, while all the three brands registered comps growth. Management expects third quarter sales comps to grow high-single digit. We believe new store openings, increased digital penetration, merchandising improvements and international expansion bode well. Management is also making efforts to enhance the performance of brands through store refurbishment and by bringing in more compelling assortments. However, management expects SG&A expenses to increase in the third quarter due to higher digital marketing investments, incentive-based compensation and increased store payroll.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. Nomura raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.41.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 547.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,535,000 after buying an additional 3,794,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,737,000 after buying an additional 3,492,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $50,202,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.0% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,173,000 after buying an additional 1,008,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,317.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,000,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,571,000 after buying an additional 982,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

