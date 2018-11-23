Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer remains focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the lucrative oil shale plays with less risk for operation. The region has been growing production even with reduced investment. Moreover, the company is one of the largest acreage holder in the Midland Basin with about 200,000 gross acres in the southern Wolfcamp joint venture (JV) area. We appreciate the excellent financial health of the company. Pioneer has debt to capitalization ratio of 16.1% which is much lower than 44.6% for the broader industry. However, we are concerned with rising operating expenses, hurting the company’s profit.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, KLR Group restated a buy rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.19.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $153.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $140.54 and a 52-week high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,351,423,000 after buying an additional 1,032,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,217,012,000 after buying an additional 1,401,626 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $783,866,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $417,324,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $447,298,000 after buying an additional 113,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

