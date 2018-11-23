Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lincoln National (LNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line, strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, Annuities and Group Protection business. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. However, increased expense, driven by investment in technology, will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause for concern. Shares of the company have lost value in a year's time but have fared better than the industry. Lincoln National’s earnings of $2.34 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8% and grew 15.3% year over year, mainly led by double-digit earnings growth across all business lines as well as strategic investments such as Liberty acquisition. Earnings were also supported by the company’s operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.85.

NYSE LNC opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $86.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 55,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 983.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

